It’s been a year since I first tried 5G and so I wanted to post a quick update on how it’s been. Since my initial review last year, a lot more people have now gotten 5G and the prices have dropped considerably. When 5G first came out we got it at the office and our monthly fee was KD45. When I got mine last year, I was paying KD19 for 1TB. Earlier this year prices dropped even further and so Zain called me up and told me that they were changing my package from KD19 for 1TB to KD19 for 4TB. A cool gesture considering on two occasions I had exceeded my 1TB bandwidth before the end of the month.
But, because there are now a lot more people on the network, the speeds aren’t what they used to be. When I initially reviewed 5G I was getting speeds of 650-750Mbps on average with the occasional 1.0-1.2Gbps. For the past 6 months, the highest speed I’ve seen is 390Mbps which I was actually surprised to see this morning when I ran the speed test for this post. In full transparency, that was actually the fastest speed I achieved over a number of tests this morning with the lowest coming out to 290Mbps which is close to the speeds I’ve been getting recently. On CITRA, the highest speed I got was 366Mbps.
The fastest connection I could get where I live before 5G was 28Mbps with Zain Beam. So although I’m not getting the 600+ speeds I used to get, I’m still getting speeds 100x faster than my previous connection. I think as long as it stays around 300Mbps I’m good, if it drops down to the 100s I’d still be ok I guess, just annoyed because I used to get 700Mbps. According to Open Signal real-world download speeds, the average 5G connection speed in Kuwait is 185Mbps (one of the telecoms must be killing the curve) so I’m above average. Kuwait actually has the 6th fastest 5G connection speeds in the world according to the same data.
So do I still recommend 5G? Yup, 100% especially with the current prices (10KD for 1TB). So if you’re still on 4G it’s definitely worth upgrading.
Tempting..
I will need 5G when i get a ps5 to download games.
Now i consume an average of 600GBs.
I download in my mobile and stream from small internet router.
Just checked Zain’s offers,, looks like i missed the unlimited data 5G for KD15! It’s for 20 now.
I don’t think one carrier is killing the speed average, the speed they provide varies depending on the location I guess. I’ve had 5G for a while in Mishref with Zain and I never reached 300Mbps. Currently at night, since they advertised their July offer for unlimited 5G 2 year contracts, my speed drops to 20Mbps and sometimes it gets unusable so I go back to using my trusty DSL connection. During morning hours it’s good, I’ve just tested and I am getting 201Mbps in Mishref now.
Ok so I have a friend in mishref near the coop area and he’s still getting +700Mbps with Zain
I have 5g with Ooredoo, about 15 months into 24 month contact. Prices are so much cheaper than when I signed up but no gesture from Ooredoo. I pay 35KD for 500gb.
Speeds average around 275Mbps where I am in Salmiya.
When I asked about changing/cancelling my contract to get a better deal they told me I would need to pay almost 400KD to end the contract! Pay back the discount they gave me on the monthly plan and pay for the router!! Can’t wait for this contract to end!
Such is the life of long term contracts.
THAT is the problem with the telcos here. They never pass on the benefit to old customers. That’s why I was surprised to read that Mark got 4TB data when Zain introduced new plans.
In my home country, they usually either match the data cap or speeds to new plans without even asking. I have seen this in many other markets. I used to think this is a standard customer retention protocol. I guess not!
I have STC 5G in Salwa block 12. I get 64mbps 😕 in January it was over 800mbps
Who is giving KWD 10/mo for 5G? ( I need the home router with LAN Port)