The American sportswear company Under Armour opened up in Avenues Phase I last month. I actually came by the store by accident while walking around Avenues to see if there was anything new. I didn’t expect to see Under Armour there especially since all the other big brand sports stores are located on the opposite end of the mall in Phase 4. The store is pretty large, they have sneakers, sportswear, a separate Project Rock section (a collection by “The Rock”) as well as a small accessories section where I spotted some cool workout gloves which I think I’m gonna end up getting.
If you want to find the store they’re on the top floor of Avenues Phase I, near Borders.
Update: Turns out they’ve been open in Al Kout since last year.
Under Armour has been in Al Khout since I’ve lived here 14 months ago I’m pretty sure??????? Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think so…..
oh yeah you’re right, they’ve been open since April last year https://www.instagram.com/p/BwjV60XAMaq/
The store is pretty large and they sneakers …. *have sneakers
Thanks
The thing I don’t get is that their cloths sizes are different from Sun & Sand sport! The same large size of the exact same brand (under armor) is not the same size as large from Sun & Sand sport!