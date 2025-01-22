Allbirds Expands with New Store at Electra Phase 4, The Avenues

Allbirds, the popular sustainable footwear brand, opened its second location in Kuwait today at Electra Phase 4, The Avenues.

Allbirds is known for creating some of the world’s most comfortable shoes, flats, and clothing using natural materials like merino wool and eucalyptus. The brand is dedicated to sustainability, working to reduce its carbon footprint to near zero. They replace petroleum-based synthetics with natural alternatives, such as wool, tree fiber, and sugar cane. The result? Soft, breathable products that are better for the planet.

Their shoes are lightweight, bouncy, and comfortable, with no flashy logos or unnecessary details. Made from natural materials, they’re designed for practicality.

The new Allbirds store at The Avenues Mall offers a shopping experience with a strong focus on sustainability. You can explore their famously comfortable collections like the Wool Runner, Tree Dasher, and Plant Pacer, while learning about the natural materials that make them unique. The eco-friendly store design also reflects Allbirds’ commitment to the planet.

Allbirds is also participating in the Ya Hala Shopping Festival so pass by and check them out in Electra Phase 4, or follow them on Instagram @allbirdsme