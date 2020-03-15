When considering your ideal workspace, it is essential that your surroundings speak as a testament to your chosen environment. Methodically thought-out plans and endless hours of laboring over various design options, floorplans, furniture and accessories are only part of the labor of love required to envision, and then fully see that vision come to life.

Interior design as a concept is actually more than just what you see around you; rather, it’s about how the space that surrounds you makes you feel, and how it captures your singular and exclusive personality whether as an individual, or a brand.

Thus, was born the idea of A-LINE DESIGN, an independent interior design studio committed to the planning and execution of conceptual spaces for commercial projects and residential as well. Based in Kuwait and Lebanon and servicing the GCC and MENA region, A-LINE DESIGN is led by experienced interior architects and designers, the studio considers passion as the essence of their design journey, according to their vision statement.

If you find yourself asking, “Why would I consider an interior design studio when I can do it on my own?” The answer is simple: at A-LINE DESIGN, the team has studied meticulously the way your environment can relate to you, thus becoming responsible for creating spaces that are not only rich in beauty and function, but also ones that exude aesthetic positivity and evoke comfort and wellness. A-Line can help by enriching the experience through the utilization of the space to its fullest potential.

Not interested in the ordinary or mundane, A-LINE DESIGN instead seeks to create spaces that inspire the mind and spirit, constantly exploring creatively so that every room, every project is its own unique, one-of-a-kind space.

Working together with the client – considered a design partner and active member of the team – A- LINE DESIGN takes time to fully understand your needs to help you create a harmonic and dynamically impactful design. After thoroughly inspecting the space and learning your inimitable requirements, the team then prepares the concept design as it aligns with your objectives. This process of conceptualizing is in fact what A-Line Design considers the key to their success.

A-LINE DESIGN is a studio that is driven by passion and the desire to create masterful and distinctive spaces that inspire and stimulate. There is no singular ‘signature’ style, as every individual or brand carries a uniquely original sense of self, one which A-LINE DESIGN can help hone.

If you’re thinking about renovating your home or workspace to a more impactful and rousing design, look no further than A-LINE DESIGN.

