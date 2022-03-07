Deliveroo has announced the launch of Deliveroo Plus, a new, unlimited free delivery subscription service available to customers in Kuwait.

Deliveroo Plus is a new membership service that allows members to receive unlimited free delivery on all food, coffee and grocery orders worth KD 5 or more, for only KD 3.500 per month. Starting today, the membership service is available for all customers who sign up, with every new member also receiving a free trial period of at least 30 days.

It is worth noting that Deliveroo Plus is currently the only food delivery platform in Kuwait to offer a membership service to its customers. The launch of the new service comes as part of Deliveroo Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience and the local food industry. Plus subscribers also benefit from exclusive restaurant offers in their neighborhoods.

As the market’s only food delivery membership service, Deliveroo Plus offers customers the chance to save money while enjoying more of the food, coffee, and groceries they love. As of today, customers in Kuwait will see the option to sign up for the Deliveroo Plus service at checkout or in the ‘Account’ section of the app and website. Sign up today to start your 30-day free trial and start saving!