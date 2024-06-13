Santa Nata has a New Breakfast Menu

Santa Nata, renowned for their delicious pastries and baked goods, has just expanded its dine-in options with a brand-new breakfast menu.

Alongside their popular pastries they now have a wide selection of breakfast dishes composed of classics like Eggs Florentine, Eggs Benedict and Avocado on Toast, but also favorites like Turkish Eggs and Acai Bowls. They also have two special breakfast desserts on the menu, a Creme Brûlée French Toast, and a banana bread with mixed berries.

Santa Nata is named after the home of the original Pastéis de Nata pastry from Portugal. The founder grew up in a family of bakers and left Portugal and moved to London where he opened his first location. He quickly gained a loyal fan base and eventually grew to become an international brand famed for its Portuguese delicacies.

Other than their signature product and breakfast items, Santa Nata also have sandwiches, baked goodies, and a large selection of pastries.

If you’re bored of your usual breakfast spots and want to try something new, Santa Nata are located on the M2 floor of Al Hamra Tower (Google Maps) and are open daily from 8AM to 10PM except on weekends when they open at 9AM. @santanata.kw