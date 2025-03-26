I like the fact that calling 113 still gives you the time. It’s nostalgic.
104 as well
Unfortunately the voices changed
oh yeah!! just tried it, the English voice over sounds an old computer voice, like Dr Sbaitso! lol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV3pYZZ2jEw
