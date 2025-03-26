Popular British R&B singer Craig David is coming to Kuwait for a live performance in May. I used to be a fan of his music back when I was in university, so it’s pretty random that he’s coming to perform here. He’s known for hits like “7 Days,” “Fill Me In,” and “Walking Away,” and he recently sold out The O2 Arena in London as part of his 25th Anniversary Commitment Tour.

Craig David will be performing for one night only in Kuwait at The Arena on May 2nd. I’ve been told tickets could potentially go on sale as soon as tomorrow, but follow @thearenakuwait for the official announcement.