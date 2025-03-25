All the Wingstop Kuwait opening details!

Yesterday I got a phone call asking if I’d like a sneak peek at Wingstop. Obviously, I said yes. So I headed there earlier today and gathered as much info as I could about the opening. Here’s everything you need to know.

Opening Date

Wingstop Kuwait will be opening on the first day of Eid.

Locations

They’re launching two locations at the same time, the main flagship store in Bida’a and a second store on Salmiya’s Baghdad Street, across from Dodo and LaBaguette.

Opening Hours

During Eid they will be opening from 11AM to 1AM. Both locations.

Menu

Because they’re expecting a large crowd, the launch menu will be streamlined for efficiency. During this initial phase, they’ll offer Classic Wings, Boneless Wings, and Tender, but items like the Chicken Burger and Milkshakes won’t be available yet.

Flavors

All 10 Wingstop flavors will be available at launch.

Prices

The menu prices are currently being finalized but I should have them by tomorrow. Once I get them I’ll update this section to include them so check back again.

Seating

Both the Bida’a and Salmiya locations will have indoor seating. I didn’t get to see the Salmiya location but the Bida’a one is fairly large with plenty of seating spread out over two floors.

Pictures of the food will probably start popping up online tomorrow since they’re soft launching for family and friends over the next few days.

If there is any info you want to know which I didn’t include, let me know in the comments. For more photos, head over to my instagram.

Their official Instagram account is @wingstopkuwait if you want to follow them.