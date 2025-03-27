Gaza Cola Now Available in Kuwait

Gaza Cola, the ethical alternative soft drink made by Palestinians to support Palestinians, is now available in Kuwait. Osama Qashoo, the creator of Gaza Cola, came up with the idea in November 2023 as an apartheid-free beverage, with all profits going toward supporting and rebuilding Al Karama Hospital in northern Gaza.

I tried it and it tastes pretty good, similar to other cola soft drinks. They only have one original flavor now and it will be sold for 240fils with 100% of the profits going to charity.

Gaza Cola is currently available at Mishref and Kaifan Co-ops. It will be available soon at Shamiyah and Salam Co-ops, and later at Sideeq and Abu Fatera Co-ops.

You can also order Gaza Cola directly via WhatsApp which is linked in their instagram account @gazacola_kw

Note: There seems to be another drink available on Talabat Mart called Gaza. That’s a different company/drink. Gaza Cola only has one flavor and the can looks like the one in the photo.