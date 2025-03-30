Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Eid

It’s been awhile since I’ve posted up this list and in that time I watched quite a bit of stuff. Firstly Adolescence, I loved the technical aspect behind the camera work, but I really only enjoyed the first 2 episodes out of the 4. I started watching The Pitt, I’m like 4 episodes in and loving it. White Lotus new season is also great, obviously my favorite person this season is Walton Goggins, been a fan of his ever since I watched Vice Principals and I’m more obsessed with him now. My second favorite person on the show is Patrick Schwarzenegger, he’s surprisingly really good. I hate his character so much, he’s such a douche! But that’s also why I like Patrick so much cuz he plays the part so well.

I tried to watch Severance season 2 but while watching the recap of season 1 I didn’t remember any of it so now need to rewatch the first season before starting the second.

I finished Reacher, the finale wasn’t that great, I mean the whole season wasn’t that great. It’s just junk food tv, but I like that sometimes.

Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

A Minecraft Movie (7.2)

A Working Man (6.8)

Aladdin (classic) (8.0)

Captain America: Brave New World (7.5)

Dirty Angels (5.9)

Locked (6.1)

Night at The Zoo (5.8)

Novocaine (5.8)

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (6.3)