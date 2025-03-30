It’s been awhile since I’ve posted up this list and in that time I watched quite a bit of stuff. Firstly Adolescence, I loved the technical aspect behind the camera work, but I really only enjoyed the first 2 episodes out of the 4. I started watching The Pitt, I’m like 4 episodes in and loving it. White Lotus new season is also great, obviously my favorite person this season is Walton Goggins, been a fan of his ever since I watched Vice Principals and I’m more obsessed with him now. My second favorite person on the show is Patrick Schwarzenegger, he’s surprisingly really good. I hate his character so much, he’s such a douche! But that’s also why I like Patrick so much cuz he plays the part so well.
I tried to watch Severance season 2 but while watching the recap of season 1 I didn’t remember any of it so now need to rewatch the first season before starting the second.
I finished Reacher, the finale wasn’t that great, I mean the whole season wasn’t that great. It’s just junk food tv, but I like that sometimes.
Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.
Movies at the Cinemas
The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
A Minecraft Movie (7.2)
A Working Man (6.8)
Aladdin (classic) (8.0)
Captain America: Brave New World (7.5)
Dirty Angels (5.9)
Locked (6.1)
Night at The Zoo (5.8)
Novocaine (5.8)
The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (6.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
10 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Eid”
I finished Reacher as well. Was great overall except for Episode 7 which was a bit of drag. Definitely better than Season 2! Looking forward to S4!
You should watch the righteous gemstones. So funny and it stars Walton too.
Great decision to rewatch Severance 1. Trust me its worth for 2. Top top show.
Mark some of the hyperlinks don’t match the names of the movies.
Oh need to check! cuz you know what I did this week? I sent ChatGPT to the cinema websites, look for English films playing, then had it pull the names, get the IMDB ratings and create the html links so I could just copy and paste. Initially it added 3 movies that weren’t even playing and I guess it also linked to other movies of the same name.
Strong recommend
The Girl with the Needle (Danish)
Aftersun (English)
Mrs ( Hindi)
1923 (a Yellowstone prequel)
Oh yeah forgot I’m also watching season 2 of 1923, also really liking it
you should also watch 1883
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13991232/
Yeah already watched it, I prefer 1923