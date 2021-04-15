Back in 1982 during the construction of Entertainment City, two articles were published in the Arab Time supplement magazine with information and photos on the project. The photos and reporting were by the documenter Claudia Farkas Al-Rashoud and you can check them out on twitter in their original size or in a reduced size below.
The Entertainment City was demolished late last year.
via @WafaAlsayed
Entertainment City was so fun back then! Literally used to make Eid 10 times better with the whole family.
Everything was fun because you were a kid
Needed a revamp and it will get one soon InshaAllah. Kuwait and Kuwait’s residents should always move with the times and encourage it from the government. It doesn’t matter if your a citizen or s an expat where you live should be the best place for you to be. I will not belittle my Kuwait by taking names of other countries. Kuwait will always be the number one international destination for me.