This new project by Mabanee (the same people behind Avenues) looks like it’s going to be pretty cool located within Jaber Al-Ahmad City.
The comprehensive development will include a modern, architectural design in a community feel, with several components including 276 residential units and facilities and services to accommodate its residents and visitors including parks, schools and a retail component consisting of international retail and F&B brands. Aventura is expected to open during the first half of 2024.
Going by the video it looks like a neighborhood you’d find in Dubai or Europe with proper sidewalks, bike paths everywhere, and lots of greenery. Ah sidewalks, how I wish we had them in my neighborhood.
Thanks Lovelykuwait
Bike paths ?? where did you see that ?? he only said ridding bikes in safe environment, the video didn’t show bike paths.
Not sure how you would interpret “riding bikes in a safe environment” as anything other than a bike path. Video also shows bikes… parked on a “path”.
You’re welcome :)