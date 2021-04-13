If you order a laptop from the US or Europe it would generally come with an English-only keyboard. So people who require Arabic get Arabic letters printed or stuck on the keyboard which is fine unless you have a backlit keyboard. If you just printed Arabic letters on a backlit keyboard you wouldn’t be able to see them in the dark so when I found out about laser engraving a few days ago, I was a bit surprised it was something that was so easy to do and also available in Kuwait.
Laser engraving as you can see in the video above basically cuts out the letters on your keys so that the light can pass through them as well. There is a store in Sharq area called Sharq Center which does it and charges KD15 for it. The process takes only 15-20minutes so you don’t have to leave your keyboard or laptop there overnight. If this is a service you’re looking for then check out their Instagram account @sharq_center
Thanks Sahbig
Can they do other languages?
I think so because I’ve see Japanese, Russian and Arabic in their videos so they probably have a list of languages to pick from.
the video look crazy.. loved it.
Yeah if I hadn’t seen the video I wouldn’t have believed it, looks very futuristic
We’ve had this in Hawally PC stores since the early 2000’s. Whenever a laptops keyboard had issues, they would order the replacement required which came without the Arabic letter engraved, they would then laser them on. And some one please correct me if I’m wrong but, that didn’t cost over 1 KD, hell 500 fils if you haggled. The last time I’ve done it was 6 years ago or so. You just go to in Bin Khaldon and ask a shop if they do it or point to who does it.
I doubt it was laser engraving since backlit keyboards didn’t really come about and become popular until later in the 2000s. In the late 90s and early 2000s they would print on the letters and that cost more than a kd to do. Maybe a pack of stickers would have cost 1kd.
Source: used to be a graphic designer and back in early 2000s that’s what we used to do since local Apple dealer wasn’t great back then and super expensive. Plus there were no backlit keyboards for macs back then.