I spotted these two banners at 360 Mall this weekend, the first number to dial is if you have a flat tire, the second if you have a dead battery. This is pretty cool and I’m surprised I haven’t seen a similar service in other malls.
One of the reasons I now carry a lithium jump starter in every car is because I’ve previously been in a situation where my car battery died while shopping at Avenues and had to awkwardly find someone to jump-start my car.
My wife had a flat battery at the avenues, while I was on the way with my jump leads I decided to call the main number on their website as I’ve seen those staff buggy’s around the car park before, they asked for the parking location code on the column and said someone would go and help. A few minutes after I arrived and setup the cables, the staff arrived to assist with their battery pack. It took them around 10mins from the call, to finding the car, not bad.
Doesn’t battery give you signs before it die?
Sometimes, but most of the time you’ll just start the car snd it won’t without any previous warning
Isn’t that the fun part? Holding jump starter cables waving.
lol i guess it could be a way of meeting people