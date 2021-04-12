I spotted these two banners at 360 Mall this weekend, the first number to dial is if you have a flat tire, the second if you have a dead battery. This is pretty cool and I’m surprised I haven’t seen a similar service in other malls.

One of the reasons I now carry a lithium jump starter in every car is because I’ve previously been in a situation where my car battery died while shopping at Avenues and had to awkwardly find someone to jump-start my car.