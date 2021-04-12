Simple fixes 4th Ring Road pic.twitter.com/H8FWGXMNg8 — Asseel Al-Ragam (@a_alragam) April 5, 2021

Local architect Asseel Al-Ragam has been posting a series of “Simple Fixes” for different parts of Kuwait on Twitter. It really wouldn’t take much to improve the different places and her animated series is a way of showing that.

Simple Fixes Salmiya II pic.twitter.com/fUmEUSR76i — Asseel Al-Ragam (@a_alragam) April 11, 2021

She’s done a few so far including ones for the 4th Ring Road, Kuwait City and even Salmiya. Check them out here.