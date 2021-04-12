Simple fixes 4th Ring Road pic.twitter.com/H8FWGXMNg8
— Asseel Al-Ragam (@a_alragam) April 5, 2021
Local architect Asseel Al-Ragam has been posting a series of “Simple Fixes” for different parts of Kuwait on Twitter. It really wouldn’t take much to improve the different places and her animated series is a way of showing that.
Simple Fixes Salmiya II pic.twitter.com/fUmEUSR76i
— Asseel Al-Ragam (@a_alragam) April 11, 2021
She’s done a few so far including ones for the 4th Ring Road, Kuwait City and even Salmiya. Check them out here.
Thank Zaydoun
You’re welcome. We can all dream
for the 4th “Rind” Road, Kuwait City
Ring Road
thanks
lol putting a bike lane in the middle of the freeway is a death sentence especially in this country where ppl rarely follow traffic laws.
Already crowded as it is. And bike lane is only good in winter. In summer you would die from heat.
I really like them! Simple but well thought out
Maybe just in reality widen the road to accommodate the bike lane rather than have it take a car lane