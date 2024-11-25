Found these two photos in an Aramco Magazine from 1969 with the following caption:
The young, tiny state of Kuwait has an ambitious program of special education for the handicapped. The Blind may complete a program of arithmatic and reading and writing in braille with training in leather work or manufacturing wicker furniture.
Made me wonder if we have a similar program today.
Photos by Khalil Abou El Nasr
3 replies on “Education for Individuals with Disabilities – Kuwait 1969”
Nice find.
Any more photos?
no only these two
is it still present ?v interesting,Subhanallah