Education for Individuals with Disabilities – Kuwait 1969

Found these two photos in an Aramco Magazine from 1969 with the following caption:

The young, tiny state of Kuwait has an ambitious program of special education for the handicapped. The Blind may complete a program of arithmatic and reading and writing in braille with training in leather work or manufacturing wicker furniture.

Made me wonder if we have a similar program today.

Photos by Khalil Abou El Nasr

