The Heritage Village Reopens this Weekend

Khalifouh Village\ is a Kuwaiti heritage village which is owned and built by the popular Kuwaiti actor, Khalifa Khalifouh.

Khalifa worked on various TV shows featuring old Kuwaiti villages and was unhappy with the quality of workmanship in the show-built sets, so he decided to build one himself. Khalifouh Village was designed and built to resemble a real village, complete with a mosque, a bakery, a tea shop, a theater, and a main square.

The village offers a lot of cool photography opportunities, and if you have kids then they’ll love running around exploring the space.

The village which is located in Wafra is reopening again on weekends starting from this Friday. Opening hours will be 1PM to 9PM and for more info you can check out their account @khalifouhvillage and here is the location on Google Maps.

via @salmaninho