British Film Week at JACC Kicks Off Today

In celebration of 125 years of Kuwaiti-British friendship, JACC is hosting British Film Week as part of their November program. Running from November 25 to 28, two British movies will be screened each day and includes classics like the iconic James Bond ‘Goldfinger’ and family favorite, ‘Paddington’.

If you’re into cars then you might be interested to know that the Aston Martin DB5 that actually appeared in the movie Goldfinger will also be displayed at JACC.

Tickets cost 3KD and can be booked through the JACC website, for the full schedule and more info, head over to jacc-kw.com