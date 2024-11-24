Thanksgiving is coming up so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have Thanksgiving dinners to take home. Last year there were more options for dine-in but this year, as of now, it looks like it’s only Radisson Blu.
If there is a place you know serving Thanksgiving dinner that I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it to the list:
Dine-In
Radisson Blu
Take-Out
Baker & Spice
Dean & Deluca
Four Seasons Hotel
Little Deli
Madison & Heig
Paul
Radisson Blu
Sant Lina at SVN
Sawsan
Sultan Center
Symphony Style Hotel
2 replies on “Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2024 Edition)”
Mais AlGhanim
Monoprix does the turkey
https://www.instagram.com/p/DCjBGFyO1PW/