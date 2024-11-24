Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2024 Edition)

Thanksgiving is coming up so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have Thanksgiving dinners to take home. Last year there were more options for dine-in but this year, as of now, it looks like it’s only Radisson Blu.

If there is a place you know serving Thanksgiving dinner that I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it to the list:

Dine-In

Radisson Blu

Take-Out

Baker & Spice

Dean & Deluca

Four Seasons Hotel

Little Deli

Madison & Heig

Paul

Radisson Blu

Sant Lina at SVN

Sawsan

Sultan Center

Symphony Style Hotel