Erab International Festival 2024

A couple of days ago, the Erab International Festival, the largest equestrian event in Kuwait, kicked off. This year, the festival is even bigger, running for 10 days from November 21 to November 30.

The festival features four main equestrian shows:

Working Equitation

Sword & Tent Pegging

Dressage

Arabian Horses Pageant

In addition to the equestrian shows, there’s a wide variety of entertainment for both adults and children. The organizers have brought in three street performers from Covent Garden in the UK to perform throughout the festival. These are the same talented performers you might have seen while wandering around Covent Garden, now here in Kuwait for this event.

In addition to the Covent Garden performers, the festival features food stalls, a mini zoo, various VR experiences, and even a comedy show.

The event is being held at the Bait Al-Arab Stables near Murouj and runs daily from 3 PM to 10 PM. For tickets and the full schedule, visit erabfestival.com