Kuwait’s Largest Hydrotherapy Pool

Al Waseet Pools has been Kuwait’s leading swimming pool company for over 40 years. As Kuwait’s first pool specialists, they have built a legacy of trust, becoming the go-to name for everything swimming pools.

Recently, Al Waseet completed an exciting new project, a slight departure from their usual work, they installed the largest hydrotherapy pool in Kuwait.

Hydrotherapy swimming pools are specialized pools designed for therapeutic exercises and relaxation, commonly used for physical rehabilitation, pain relief, and stress reduction. These pools are usually heated to a comfortable, consistent temperature which helps to relax muscles and improve circulation. The water buoyancy reduces the weight and strain on joints, making it easier and less painful to perform exercises and movements, which is especially beneficial for people with conditions like arthritis, back pain, or mobility issues.

The hydrotherapy pool was installed at the Retirees Wellness Center, Thukher, part of The Public Institution for Social Security. It features state-of-the-art aquatic therapy equipment, including underwater treadmills and bikes, resistance jet technology, support bars, handrails, and more.

