Was going through old versions of the TEC website using web.archive.org and I came across an old map with all the various TEC projects. Sadly most of the places have been closed down:

Kuwait Towers Waterfront Bend Algar Club Green Island Swimming Pool Complex Ice Skating Rink Musical Fountain Shaab Club Yacht Club Al Shaab Slipway Shaab Garden Ras Alard Sea Club & Harbor Showbiz Plajat Al Bida Sea Club Missila Beach Touristic Garden Entertainment City Abdali Shelter Sabahia Garden Ugaila Beach Mangaf Beach Nuwaiseeb Shelter Kheiran Resort

You can view the larger version of the map by clicking here.