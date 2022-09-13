Was going through old versions of the TEC website using web.archive.org and I came across an old map with all the various TEC projects. Sadly most of the places have been closed down:

  1. Kuwait Towers
  2. Waterfront
  3. Bend Algar Club
  4. Green Island
  5. Swimming Pool Complex
  6. Ice Skating Rink
  7. Musical Fountain
  8. Shaab Club
  9. Yacht Club
  10. Al Shaab Slipway
  11. Shaab Garden
  12. Ras Alard Sea Club & Harbor
  13. Showbiz
  14. Plajat
  15. Al Bida Sea Club
  16. Missila Beach
  17. Touristic Garden
  18. Entertainment City
  19. Abdali Shelter
  20. Sabahia Garden
  21. Ugaila Beach
  22. Mangaf Beach
  23. Nuwaiseeb Shelter
  24. Kheiran Resort

You can view the larger version of the map by clicking here.