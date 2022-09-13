Was going through old versions of the TEC website using web.archive.org and I came across an old map with all the various TEC projects. Sadly most of the places have been closed down:
- Kuwait Towers
- Waterfront
- Bend Algar Club
- Green Island
- Swimming Pool Complex
- Ice Skating Rink
- Musical Fountain
- Shaab Club
- Yacht Club
- Al Shaab Slipway
- Shaab Garden
- Ras Alard Sea Club & Harbor
- Showbiz
- Plajat
- Al Bida Sea Club
- Missila Beach
- Touristic Garden
- Entertainment City
- Abdali Shelter
- Sabahia Garden
- Ugaila Beach
- Mangaf Beach
- Nuwaiseeb Shelter
- Kheiran Resort
You can view the larger version of the map by clicking here.
Awesome map, however the typos of the different areas are kind of funny. Dazma, Cordoba (I know its Spanish, but we dont write it like that), Duha, Yarmuk
Todays list would be:
1. Mall
2. Burger restaurant
3. Mall
4. Burger restaurant
5. Mall