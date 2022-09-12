Last week Saudi Arabia announced that any GCC resident can now apply for an tourism eVisa as long as you meet some basic requirements. I got in touch with their eVisa team for more information and here is everything you need to know.
To apply for an E-Visa you need to do it through the following website: visa.mofa.gov.sa/Account/Loginindividuals
Once you visit that link click on the letter “E” on the top left to go to the English page. Then on the right column under “Login Of Individual Visitors To Saudi Arabia” click on Register to create an account.
After creating an account log in and then click on “Add A New Application” on the right side. Click Agree a couple of time and you’ll eventually reach the Visa application form. Make sure for “Visa Type” you select Tourism and then under “Saudi Mission in” you select “Kuwait”.
Other than that it should be fairly simple. There are some requirements which are:
- Your residency visa has to be valid of at least 3 months
- Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Resident’s occupation should be among the eligible occupations listed on the portal (more on that below)
- For those under the age of 18, one of the parents must apply first and must be present with them
- First-degree relatives (Parents, husband, wife, and children) can get the visa online, as long as they are coming together with the one holding the residency
Regarding the resident’s occupation, it’s too long a list to share but everything I thought of seems to be listed including salesman, waiter or call center operator. So it’s not just managerial positions. The only occupation I couldn’t find was “Driver” but even that might possibly be listed under a different name.
Here are some visa details they also shared with me:
- Cost is 300SAR along with health insurance fees
- Multiple or single entry, this is not an option for the applicant, authorities (MOFA) will decide on a case by case basis
- Validity of 1 year for the multiple entries, and 3 months for the single entry
- Length of stay is 90 days for the multiple entry, and 30 days for the single entry
- The new regulation took effect from the 1st of September 2022
- You will receive the visa within 48 hours at the registered email
- You can use the tourist visa to perform Umrah, but not during the Hajj season
This visa is also valid for land, port or air entry.
Finally, they also shared the below requirements for entering Saudi as a tourist:
- The tourist visa includes medical insurance covering infection with the Coronavirus
- If you are going to drive, you must hold a valid international driving license or a license issued from a GCC country, and the car must have insurance. Insurance can be done at the border on the Saudi side. For more information on traveling by car check out my previous guide here.
And that’s pretty much it. If you have any questions let me know in the comments and I’ll try to answer it.
Saudi tourism ministry is now pushing so aggressively to attract more visitors. Yesterday while I opened my LinkedIn profile an automated message box popped with text saying, ‘If you are in GCC you can apply for e-visa here”, with a link. That’s when I got into your previous Saudi road trip post and added a comment there. I’m glad that the door is now open to explore the land. Gearing up for a frequent desert drive plan all over GCC now :D
Great & very helpful post. Appreciate your efforts. Thankyou
How much for the insurance if traveling by road?
They offer 1 week, 2 weeks, 1 month and 1 year insurance I think. I get the 1 week insurance for 138 SAR after tax. So 11.250 KD
Are Indians allowed visa entry 🤔 😏
Yes, a reader actually traveled by car this weekend and told me the border staff were friendly and helpful as well.
Yeah. I just did a trip to jubail and bahrain. A pleasant escape
I am totally availing this opportunity. They have some great diving locations.
Hey Mark,
I have a question My Cousin’s Profession is Driver can he get an E-Visa ? If any of you got an E-Visa on Driver Profession Please Guide me on this.
I mentioned in my post the only position I tried and couldn’t find listed was the driver position. So my guess is he can’t unless the position is listed under a different occupation name.
I am a Pakistani and I travelled this Thursday to Saudi Arabia to check how things work at the border. I applied for the visa and as soon as the payment was done i received the email with my visa attached. so u can get visa in less than 1minute after successful payment.
Border was a smooth transit, but as you know from all the dealings with ministerial staff, they can be sometimes not helpful and make you find offices for the transit work. but never the less v got the transit done for Kuwait and Saudi border combined in an hour. on our way back we cleared the border in like 15-20 minutes without any hurdle. But to mention the staff at the saudi border side asked us why we came soo early (which in my opinion is not his matter) and the guy accompanying him chatted with him that “why have they started this online visa thing” in a derogatory way. Other than this it was a smooth transit and its like getting a Schengen visa for GCC. just to mention you can get visa with kuwait mobile id and you can travel with that aswell.
What is the Port of entry which is to be filled in? All of those in the list seems airports. Any help on this please?
That’s strange. I am an Indian and i travelled on Thursday morning at 4 am from nuwaiseeb. And it was such a pleasant experience. I went to jubail and then to Bahrain and returned back on saturday.
I got the car insured at the border for 3 months period that is 400+15%VAT= 460 SAR
Visa fee = 115$ (if you get the cheapest insurance) roughly around 36Kd
No fee at the Border.
Do they check any vaccination status going in or coming back through Saudi Arabia?
They never checked mine
Nope they don’t check
I applied on Tuesday and still no news, they send me the insurance that i bought but no visa and its showing application status : send to embassy.
Look like not all passport can get it. ( Iranian passport ) : {
Ya some of my Egyptian colleagues are facing the same issue
The question of how many countries did you travel in last 5 years and what dates seems really daunting to fill out.
What is the Port of entry which is to be filled in? All of those in the list seems airports. Any help on this please?
I see only 3, land air and sea and the option to keep it open.
Edit: sorry just noticed you said port of entry. I’d pick the city u r likely to visit.
Thanks Mark..
do you get paid to post this? are you working for the saudi tourism ministry?
I’m noticing a lot of negative comments towards saudi from you, why is that?
Because I bet he is still not eligible to get the visa or doesn’t have a car or drivers license to do a road trip.