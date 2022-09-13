The new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be available to pre-order on the Apple website in a few days and if you don’t want to wait for it to officially launch in Kuwait, you can pre-order the phone from Apple directly.
There are two things you need, a US forwarding address like Shop&Ship or MyUS, and a US Apple Store account.
US Forwarding Mailbox
This is something you most likely have already, if not you can get an account by visiting myus.com or shopandship.com and signing up for one. When ordering from Apple.com I always prefer to use MyUS due to the fact the mailbox is located in Florida and so all the items you purchase from Apple are tax free. The amount I save on tax I use to pay for shipping. Last year I paid 16KD to ship the phone from my MyUS mailbox to Kuwait using FedEx 1-3 Days Priority. If you don’t mind waiting there are cheaper shipping options available as well.
US Apple Store Account
Unlike what a lot of people think, you don’t need to have a US credit card to order from the Apple.com website. I have an account that uses my Shop&Ship address as my billing address and my NBK credit card for payments, and I have no issues purchasing laptops and phones from the website and shipping them to my MyUS address. I’ve been doing this for years now and just a couple of weeks back ordered the new MacBook Air that way.
Is it cheaper to buy the iPhone from the US? Yeah, it is. Depending on which iPhone you’re thinking of buying it could be a bit cheaper (and not really worth it) or a lot cheaper. Not only that but you could actually make a bit of money buying an iPhone by reselling it in Kuwait for more than what you paid for since demand, in the beginning, will be a lot higher than availability.
If you have any questions, let me know in the comments.
I thought Apple started declining orders that are made to ship to mail forwarding services?
Apple is not accepting orders for ShopandShip accounts from HongKong. Hence if you are looking for a physical SIM card, your options are limited.
I think apple stopped doing that years ago because I remember at one point maybe during the early years of the iPhone when apple was canceling orders but hasn’t happened to me since.
Please also post how I can buy an iPhone 6 (4 GB) from apple.com
You might need to check on the compatibility, specifically for the iPhones from the US store because it seems like they don’t have a Sim Card Slot.
They work in Kuwait, you don’t need a sim card slot you can just use esim
Not all providers in Kuwait offer esim especially for prepaid lines.
Which provider doesn’t have esim? I just googled STC and ooredoo and both say they have esim and i know Zain has cuz I’m using it.
Just FYI to anyone possibly ordering from the US, the US version won’t have a physical sim tray. I’m not sure on if E-Sims are used here or not, haven’t heard or seen anything so be wary of that issue, because it kind of is a big deal.
Yup, all local telecoms have esims, i use an esim with Zain.
Is the process of converting the current SIM to e-SIM a straightforward process in Kuwait?
You can’t believe how insanely easy it is to do it. You can do it right now in a matter of seconds on your iPhone without going to a branch or calling anyone. It will convert your physical sim to an esim and you can throw you physical sim in the garbage.
Follow the instructions here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212780
More specifically, scroll down to “Use eSIM Quick Transfer” and follow the instructions.
Convert a physical SIM to an eSIM on the same iPhone
You can convert a physical SIM to an eSIM on the same iPhone, if your carrier supports it. Follow these steps:
On your iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular.
Tap Convert to eSIM.
If you don’t see Convert to eSIM, your carrier doesn’t support this option. Contact your carrier to move your phone number from your physical SIM to an eSIM using eSIM Carrier Activation or by scanning a QR code.
Tap Convert Cellular Plan.
Tap Convert to eSIM.
Wait for your eSIM to activate. Your previous SIM card is deactivated when the cellular plan on your iPhone activates.
Remove the physical SIM from your iPhone. Then restart your iPhone.
Will there be a significant difference in price for the iPhones 14 sold in Kuwait vs US prices?
How much was it last year for 13s?
Yes it will always be more expensive in Kuwait, however this is especially true for the first few weeks. You can get a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max and an Apple Watch Ultra on launch day from apple.com for exactly $2,000. In Kuwait you would not get them for less than $3,000 for the first 6 weeks or so. So yes it can save a ton if you want it now. If however you want to wait till December to buy it, by then the price deferential will be small.
The fact that your Kuwaiti credit card uses a US address is certainly unique, and I’m not entirely sure if this will work with other banks or if even NBK will still do this its local clients. It might even come down to how cooperative/smart the employee you are dealing with is.
What about if like most people here you just have a Kuwaiti card with a Kuwaiti address? Will apple.com refuse your order?
My billing address is a Kuwaiti address, I just put my shop and ship address as my billing address on apple
OH ok. Got it!
what about the sim’less iphones of the US ? heard they wont be having a sim tray ? any idea
U don’t need a physical SIM card in Kuwait anymore, all carriers have esim