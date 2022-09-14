Arablit, the magazine of Arabic literature in translation published an article yesterday on how the Kuwaiti English literature landscape has changed in the past 10 years. Accompanying the article, Arablit also shared a list of 10 important Kuwaiti novels (in English) from the last 10 years which included:

Mai al-Nakib’s short-story collection The Hidden Light of Objects (2014)

Saud Alsanousi’s The Bamboo Stalk, translated by Jonathan Wright (2015)

Ismail Fahd Ismail’s short novel The Old Woman and the River, translated by Sophia Vasalou (2019)

Bothayna Al-Essa’s All That I Want to Forget, translated by Michele Henjum (2019)

Layla AlAmmar’s debut novel, The Pact We Made (2019)

Saud Alsanousi’s novel Mama Hissa’s Mice, translated by Sawad Hussain (2020)

Taleb Alrefai’s The Mariner, translated by Russell Harris (2020)

Mai al-Nakib’s debut novel, An Unlasting Home (2022)

Shahd Alshammari’s Head Above Water (2022)

If you want check out the article and the full list of books in detail, here is the link.

If you want to buy any of the books, the links above lead straight to Amazon although most of the books are also available locally.

Thanks Zaydoun