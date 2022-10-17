Last week two popular cat instagrammers visited Kuwait, @kittenxlady and @iamthecatphotographer. While here they met with a few cat rescuers who took them around and showed them our large street cat population. Because we see hundreds of street cats on a daily basis it ends up feeling very normal. It’s only when watching videos like the one above, or when we travel that we realize oh wait, that’s a lot of freakin cats!
The fact that there is no government animal shelter and instead, it’s just private individuals trying to manage and take care of the abandoned cats is really sad. But maybe it’s also a good thing since any attempt to manage the dog population always involved poisoning.
I’ve been in Kuwait all my life. yet I’ve never seen this many cats at the same time ever.
The places they showed looked like it was infested with cats.
I’m not sure what area you live in, but it’s not uncommon to find a colony of cats in Kuwait. The Scientific Center is one popular spot, around AUK is another, the old Salmiya souk is also a popular spot.
I live in Salmiya and have been to all the places you mentioned. I might have seen 5-6 cats at the most together at the same time which is common I guess but this video should like 50 of them.
May be all of them come together if & when someone is feeding them. But that’s way too many cats in that video.
there are at least 20 cats just under my building alone let alone the garbage dump across the street from me. If you go to scientific center and start feeding one cat you’ll spot the remaining 49 lol
Possible. I’d freak out if I saw so many together. lol
Street cats are a global phenomena.
I like how you’re trying to normalize the issue by comparing us to 3rd world countries