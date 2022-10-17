After Khyber the other day I decided to check out the Romco store in the same building since I was there anyway. There aren’t many cassette stores left in Kuwait so whenever I find one still open I like to document it. Romco goes way back, they were a music label with their own cassette factory, and I think they were also the local distributor for the Saudi music label Megastar.

They no longer produce tapes but they still have a small store in their office where they sell cassettes including a small selection of English ones. They’re selling the cassettes for 1.5KD each. Randomly, they also have a tiny section with Hindi VHS tapes if you’re interested.

It’s also worth checking out their Instagram account @romco_kw since they have a few old photos taken during their golden era. If you want to pass by their store, it’s in Hawalli across the street from Al Muhalab. Here is the location on Google Maps.