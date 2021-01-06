If you have a pet and don’t have a car or are too busy to take your pets to their appointments (vet, grooming, etc), Pet Taxi is a service that can help you out. They’ve been around for two years now and they offer a few other services as well including dog walking and pet sitting. They operate from 7AM to 8PM daily and you can get in touch with them on Instagram @pet_taxiq8
Rich people problems
Such a stupid comment. If anything it’s poor people problems because they’re the ones who don’t have cars or can’t leave work on a whim.
These guys are great! I have used them ones, They really take care of your pet. They treat them very well. I recommend them to a ton of people, who find it hard to take them on their own to the vet or have to cab the pet to the vet (well that rhymed).
Highly recommended
I don’t know whats wrong with my head, for a second i thought it was a “Petting Taxi” with a dog in it that you pet while you go wherever you have to go!!
Damn i was excited.
lol