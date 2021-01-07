If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, BBT has a picnic area set up outside their location. When you place an order just let them know you want to picnic and they’ll hook you up with a picnic mat to use in the park next door. If you don’t know what BBT is then click here. If you want to know where they’re located, here is their location on Google Maps.
I love BBT
Great location, terrible burger
it’s one of the best burger in Kuwait right now, you must have ordered wrong or something
Not sure, how it would be the “Best Burger in Town” besides the name and your office team paying them a visit !
Can you please delight us with your knowledge what would be the right order ?
West Coast no pickles, fries, coke zero
Gotta say it was quite disappointing on my first visit. Can’t recall what I ordered but it was a burger with thick buns, slim patty, and so much lettuce that all I could taste was lettuce :(
Exactly ! literally the Slimmest patties in Town !! , and the Onions were SWEEEET !
as if i was having a Dessert…
People are Biased FOR REAL !!
Slimmest patty but you get two so 110g!
Hmm, maybe I got a single patty by mistake since it was so packed when I went. Will definitely have to pay another visit to confirm if BBT stands up to its name and isn’t just hype
I agree.
It’s good, not expensive burger, but not in my top 5 burgers in Kuwait.
Order wrong? There are only 3 items on the menu. It was shit honestly Mark, no offense. It was oily and very generic. You aren’t exactly known for your palette it wasn’t too long ago you were blogging about your Hardees. Remember?
What the fuck you talking about, sounds like something is wrong with your palette not mine. And what’s wrong with Hardee’s? Back then they were fucking amazing, they probably still are. Now you’re making me crave a mushroom Swiss, chili dog and curly fries. Maybe even a Santa Fe.
That sounds amazing right now !
And mushroom Swiss have taken it a notch above, they’ve been pretty impressive last few times
BBT is not BBT. its five guys. even Spicy pickle is better than BBT
Note to self: Don’t take burger recommendations from readers only shawerma recommendations.
Nah BBT is pretty good. Definitely on the pricier side. Get the quarter pounder or west coast. However, 5 Guys Little Cheeseburger > West Coast (Like way better) and 5 Guys fries are incredible (cooked in peanut oil or something). Top 3 would be 5 Guys, BurgerFi and BBT
Five Guys 🤢
I only order hotdogs from Five Guys in Dubai, but their hotdogs in Kuwait made me feel constipated.
Dear Readers
Do no take ANY food recommendations from this Blog, only Tech suggestions.
Thank you,
lol
I am so confused, BBT burgers taste really good, I always order the quarter pounder and I always enjoy it
Definitely not terrible, and I am not biased
Not the best for sure but good enough.
Yes I agree it’s good but doesn’t make my top 3
Do you know if dogs are allowed in the picnic area?
With all that food going on, I don’t think it would be a good idea.