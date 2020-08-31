BBT, one of my favorite burger places recently moved to a new much larger location. They were previously located in a small hole in the wall (literally) in Daiha but now moved to a new space in Shamiya.
The new location now has indoor seating as well as seating outside the restaurant and in the tiny park right next door. They don’t have drive-thru but they do have a car service which is composed of dedicated parking spots where waiters come and take your order. The whole process is very smooth and for those of you not wanting to dine out yet then this is a good alternative.
The opening time right now is 12:00pm to 11:00pm and here is their new location on Google Maps. They’re also on Instagram @bbtkw
can you fuck off with the advertisement? place is already packed, as is. i live in the area and i rage every time i pass by and see all the cars lined up. place used to be nice and quiet :(
What time did you go where it was this empty? Every time I passed by it was quite busy
This was Friday around noon lol, I was there yesterday at 5:30 and it was fine, when I left 6 there was a long queue
I think if you have a craving and are in the City area, instead of going till Shamiya you can just head to flip buger. Pretty much the same I reckon.
lol what, no Flip is not the same, I don’t think it’s even on the top 10 list and the experience isn’t the same either.