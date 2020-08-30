Late last week the most popular car upholsterer Ehsan burned down. Ehsan was considered one of the best if not the best upholsterers in Kuwait and there were customer cars that were parked inside being worked on that all sadly burned. One of the cars that was confirmed to have burned in the fire was a beautiful white 1990s Honda NSX that belonged to the owner of B-Tune Performance.
I heard the fire supposedly started at around 3AM and when I passed by in the afternoon (picture on top) there was still smoke coming out of the building and fire trucks parked in the back still putting off the fire. I passed by again the following day and there were still fire trucks there and I saw that the whole building had collapsed into itself. I feel really bad for everyone that lost their car and I hope they get insurance money although I know that won’t bring their cars back.
Wondering what the insurance claim on something like that might be…
I pray that that entire car workshop area burns to the ground. What a shitty place to have those kind of businesses.
That the* sorry
lol that’s what you’re sorry about that? not that you just wished many people’s livelihood to be burned down to the ground? you could wish them to be relocated, you know -_-
Sue me
its not easy to put out fires .. think of the hard work the firefighters have to do.to bring the situation under control !. think of the damages such events can cause.. prevention is better than cure….wishing bad is not a solution.
Are they insured? If so, How much are they looking make?