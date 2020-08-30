Someone must have realized that the current rule for the left shoulder emergency lane was complicated and dangerous because the MOI has now canceled the left emergency lane completely. This whole you can drive on the emergency lane between certain hours only didn’t make any sense and nobody was following it anyway.
At least now its clear, if you’ve got car problems don’t stop on the left. Source
I think there are some words missing where you say ‘This whole you can drive…’
hmmm i just read it and nothing is missing
Ok I understand your meaning now.
I learnt kuwait’s motorway system as from right lane to left, slow, fast and super fast. Will this new lane be used exclusively for people who want to go back in time (back to the future reference)?
Does the announcement say anything about it being a regular lane now, ie we can drive at 120 kph?
I think it’s dangerous to have four lanes with only one emergency lane all the way to your right. For example, if your tire pops on the left most lane, how are you expected to divert yourself through three other lanes (with medium to heavy traffic) without causing an accident?
But at least it is now clear that do not under any circumstances stop on the left most lane in most parts of the highway.
It works in many places around the world and is another reason for you to not cheap out on your tires and put everyone at risk.