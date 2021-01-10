Charged is a local company that sells electric car charging stations for commercial and home use. They popped up on my Instagram feed last week and then spotted one of their charging stations at the Mishref Coop this weekend while picking up pastries from Caesars. Then randomly, yesterday someone on Reddit linked to their website where they’ve compiled a list of charging stations around Kuwait. I noticed they had a bunch of places missing so it gave me the idea to put together a more comprehensive list which I’ve shared here:

Abudllah Al Salem Cultural Center

Al-Hamra Tower

Arraya Tower

Environment Public Authority

KFH Auto Showroom

Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre

Mishrif Coop

Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research KISR

Porsche Dealership

Public Authority for Applied Education and Training

Sabah Al Salem Univerisity City

Shaheed Park

Society of Engineers RFID

The Avenues

West Misrif Coop

X-Cite – Al-Rai

If you’re aware of a charging station that isn’t listed above, let me know.