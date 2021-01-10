Charged is a local company that sells electric car charging stations for commercial and home use. They popped up on my Instagram feed last week and then spotted one of their charging stations at the Mishref Coop this weekend while picking up pastries from Caesars. Then randomly, yesterday someone on Reddit linked to their website where they’ve compiled a list of charging stations around Kuwait. I noticed they had a bunch of places missing so it gave me the idea to put together a more comprehensive list which I’ve shared here:
Abudllah Al Salem Cultural Center
Al-Hamra Tower
Arraya Tower
Environment Public Authority
KFH Auto Showroom
Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre
Mishrif Coop
Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research KISR
Porsche Dealership
Public Authority for Applied Education and Training
Sabah Al Salem Univerisity City
Shaheed Park
Society of Engineers RFID
The Avenues
West Misrif Coop
X-Cite – Al-Rai
If you’re aware of a charging station that isn’t listed above, let me know.
Thanks Regis839
Leave A Comment