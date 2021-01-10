This is one of those posts meant for someone to find one day while googling. I had an issue with my Alfa Romeo’s starter last year and ended up buying a new one off the internet and shipping it to Kuwait. My starter broke down once again a couple of weeks ago but this time I found out about a place called Malek Al Dynamowat (King of Dynamos) in Shuwaikh that can repair them. It cost me only KD10 to fix mine compared to around 100KD I paid last year for a new one so a pretty good deal.

If you’re ever looking to fix your car’s starter or alternator, here is the location on Google Maps.