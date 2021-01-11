Video of Kuwait Towers Under Construction Post by Mark Found a video of the Kuwait Towers under construction in the 70s. Not sure what the original source is or if the video originally had any audio, so if anyone recognizes this footage from somewhere, let me know in the comments. via kwt80s Mark2021-01-11T07:53:17+03:00Jan 11, 2021|0 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Mark Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Leave A Comment