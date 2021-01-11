I’ve never really been interested in astrophotography myself since it’s a pretty time-consuming process that requires a lot of patience, but I do find the process interesting. I also assumed we wouldn’t be able to get good photos in Kuwait due to the light pollution but a local photographer is proving that assumption to be false.

Abdulmohsen Alreesh is a local photographer who has been capturing some great photos of our solar system and posting them on his Instagram account @mi7sen89. Not only that but he’s also listing the equipment he’s using as well as the capture details. For example, below is the info he shared related to the photo above:

Rosette Nebula NGC 2244

Description: The beautiful rosette nebula! Named because of the nebulosity that resembles rose petals. I actually see a skull but still a very cool target. The cluster and nebula lie at a distance of 5,000 light-years from Earth and measure roughly 130 light-years in diameter. The radiation from the young stars excites the atoms in the nebula, causing them to emit radiation themselves producing the emission nebula we see.

Equipment:

° Mount: Ioptron Cem40 with iPolar

° Main Imaging: ZWO ASI533MC Pro

° Filter: Optolong L-extreme 1.25″

° OTA: Skywatcher Esprit 100ED

° SW field flattener

° Guide Scope: ZWO mini guide scope 120mm

° Guide Camera: ZWO ASI-120MM-mini

° Stellarmate – Wireless Astrophotography Controller

Integration:

Lights: 30 x 300 seconds – gain 120

Darks: none

Flats: none

Bias: none

Total acquisition: 2 hours 30 minutes

Software:

Deep Sky Stacker

Siril

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Lightroom

It’s super interesting and he’s got other examples similar to this on his account as well. If you want to get into astrophotography or want to see more photos captured by Abdulmohsen, then make sure you check out his Instagram account @mi7sen89