I’ve never really been interested in astrophotography myself since it’s a pretty time-consuming process that requires a lot of patience, but I do find the process interesting. I also assumed we wouldn’t be able to get good photos in Kuwait due to the light pollution but a local photographer is proving that assumption to be false.
Abdulmohsen Alreesh is a local photographer who has been capturing some great photos of our solar system and posting them on his Instagram account @mi7sen89. Not only that but he’s also listing the equipment he’s using as well as the capture details. For example, below is the info he shared related to the photo above:
Rosette Nebula NGC 2244
Description: The beautiful rosette nebula! Named because of the nebulosity that resembles rose petals. I actually see a skull but still a very cool target. The cluster and nebula lie at a distance of 5,000 light-years from Earth and measure roughly 130 light-years in diameter. The radiation from the young stars excites the atoms in the nebula, causing them to emit radiation themselves producing the emission nebula we see.
Equipment:
° Mount: Ioptron Cem40 with iPolar
° Main Imaging: ZWO ASI533MC Pro
° Filter: Optolong L-extreme 1.25″
° OTA: Skywatcher Esprit 100ED
° SW field flattener
° Guide Scope: ZWO mini guide scope 120mm
° Guide Camera: ZWO ASI-120MM-mini
° Stellarmate – Wireless Astrophotography Controller
Integration:
Lights: 30 x 300 seconds – gain 120
Darks: none
Flats: none
Bias: none
Total acquisition: 2 hours 30 minutes
Software:
Deep Sky Stacker
Siril
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Lightroom
It’s super interesting and he’s got other examples similar to this on his account as well. If you want to get into astrophotography or want to see more photos captured by Abdulmohsen, then make sure you check out his Instagram account @mi7sen89
Although not the greatest quality, you’d be surprised how many stars a mobile camera night mode can capture out in the desert.
Latest iPhone and I still can’t shoot the Moon properly, let alone stars 😂
Lol, well, the moon is different because it’s a single object, and you’ll have to use zoom, which turns out very shitty because of the digital zoom, while on the other hand, for stars, you don’t want to look at a single object. The next time you’re in the desert, try night mode, be a still as possible, or even try a mobile tripod. It won’t turn out amazing, but you’ll see many more stars that your eyes can’t.
“I’ve never really been interested in astrophotography…but I do find it interesting” which one is it? 🤣
lol let me adjust that i meant not interesting in taking photos myself
It is such a technical and time-consuming process, only the patient (and well-heeled) can consider it.
Deep Sky Astrophotography is both awesome and rewarding when you have in-depth knowledge of the solar system, the right gears as well the patience. The Rosette Nebula captured is freaking beautiful. Well done Abdulmohsen Alreesh