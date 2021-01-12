This has to be the largest sweets store in Kuwait, it’s the largest I’ve come across at least. World Sweets Center (مركز عالم الحلويات) is a sweets shop located in the Industrial part of Shuwaikh and it’s basically a supermarket just for sweets.
Its a popular place but I found it by chance when me and a couple of friends were in the area looking for something else and we decided to go in and check it out. They pretty much have everything from old school chocolates we grew up with to imported stuff you can only find in a few places.
If you want to stock up on chocolate it’s a pretty cool place to go to but also seems like a fun place to take kids to. They’re open from 10AM to 10PM and their Instagram account is @worldsweetscentre. And here is their location on Google Maps.
The location link goes to Instagram dude
oops
Habeebi, I just found out that Lama in Salmiya carries Safsouf ma’amouls (THE best ma’amouls in the world) from Beirut so I’m good for the next month or two hahahaha.
I’m waiting for that angry Punju to come here and tell you off for talking about food and then ask me to leave the country.
Hey Mark if I recollect correctly, I saw this post a couple of weeks ago and now again??
don’t give me a heart attack like that, i just searched the blog and i didn’t post about this before
Loool
Jeez…my bad! Now I remember…I had seen their sponsored post on Instagram a couple of weeks ago!!! :D
Must visit?
depends, if you’re on a diet its a must not visit