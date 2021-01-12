This has to be the largest sweets store in Kuwait, it’s the largest I’ve come across at least. World Sweets Center (مركز عالم الحلويات) is a sweets shop located in the Industrial part of Shuwaikh and it’s basically a supermarket just for sweets.

Its a popular place but I found it by chance when me and a couple of friends were in the area looking for something else and we decided to go in and check it out. They pretty much have everything from old school chocolates we grew up with to imported stuff you can only find in a few places.

If you want to stock up on chocolate it’s a pretty cool place to go to but also seems like a fun place to take kids to. They’re open from 10AM to 10PM and their Instagram account is @worldsweetscentre. And here is their location on Google Maps.