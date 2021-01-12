If you don’t have a bicycle or are interested in trying out an electric one, @ebikes.kw rent and sell electric bicycles. They currently only have one model available for sale which is the Saluki Liwa 3.5 by EBIKES UAE pictured above which they sell for KD499. If you want to rent it then it’s 25KD for the day. They also offer test drives for those looking to buy one. For more info, get in touch with them.