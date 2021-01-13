American Candy is a local online store that sells imported items similar to Exotic Snax whom I posted about last year. They both sell similar products but some items are cheaper at American Candy, and some items are cheaper at Exotic Snax. For example:

Lucky Charms

American Candy: KD3.750

Exotic Snax: KD4.500

Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeño

American Candy: KD2.250

Exotic Snax: KD1.950

So basically if you’re looking for something specific it might be worth the effort to check both shops for the better deal. American Candy’s website is americancandykwt.com