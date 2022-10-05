On more than one occasion I’ve read about pets requiring emergency help from a vet in the middle of the night and not getting it because the owners couldn’t find any veterinarians open. In some cases, the pet passed away because of this which is why I want to put together a list of vets that are available 24/7 in case someone runs into a similar situation in the future and Googles for information.
So if you know a vet that is available at late hours, please let me know in the comments.
I look forward to this list as my pet dog passed away in January this year. She was having breathing issues at night and when I woke up in the morning, I found her lying lifeless on the floor and it was such a devastating sight, something that I will never forget!
This country has to upgrade it’s services in general and when it comes to pet care, this topic has to be at the forefront!
I’ve been searching for long time with no luck :(
10 years ago I took a cat to IVH around midnight. I honked a few times until someone opened the gate. I went inside and found a vet there who stays all night with the sick animals. He performed emergency care on my cat and all was good. I don’t know if that is still a thing though. But it would make sense as they are a hospital there will be a vet there at all times. They also have an ambulance, which I’ve never seen moving.
I don’t understand how we still dont have any 24/7 emergency pet care. I’m always worried that if something happens to my dog outside of traditional work hours, i have no where to turn to.
Dear IVH/Royal Animal Hospital/Zoo Care,
Please fix this.
my dog had trauma couple of month ago in the middle of the night, and I couldnt find any vet that open 24/7
such a shame
I’m surprised because I was expecting someone to come and be like here is a number of a vet that is 24/7. instead its the same story that there is no 24/7 vet.
It’s time somebody opened one.