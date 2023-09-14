iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Prices in Kuwait

Yesterday I posted that the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will be launching in Kuwait on September 29th and now I have the prices. These prices were sent to me by Gait and are the official Apple prices, so all authorized Apple resellers will have to follow them. Here they are:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 128GB KWD 294.9

iPhone 15 256GB KWD 329.9

iPhone 15 512GB KWD 399.9

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus 128GB KWD 329.9

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB KWD 362.9

iPhone 15 Plus 512GB KWD 436.9

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB KWD 372.9

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB KWD 406.9

iPhone 15 Pro 512GB KWD 480.9

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB KWD 552.9

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB KWD 442.9

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB KWD 514.9

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB KWD 587.9

If you’re wondering if the price is cheaper if you order it from the US Apple store, it is. I’m interested in the 15 Pro 256GB version and I just did a quick rough calculation and if I order it online it would cost me around 377KD after taxes and shipping versus 407KD here in Kuwait. The more expensive the phone, the bigger the difference will be.

If you’re interested in getting it locally, Gait will start taking preorders next Friday, September 22nd.