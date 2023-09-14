Yesterday I posted that the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will be launching in Kuwait on September 29th and now I have the prices. These prices were sent to me by Gait and are the official Apple prices, so all authorized Apple resellers will have to follow them. Here they are:
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 128GB KWD 294.9
iPhone 15 256GB KWD 329.9
iPhone 15 512GB KWD 399.9
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB KWD 329.9
iPhone 15 Plus 256GB KWD 362.9
iPhone 15 Plus 512GB KWD 436.9
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB KWD 372.9
iPhone 15 Pro 256GB KWD 406.9
iPhone 15 Pro 512GB KWD 480.9
iPhone 15 Pro 1TB KWD 552.9
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB KWD 442.9
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB KWD 514.9
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB KWD 587.9
If you’re wondering if the price is cheaper if you order it from the US Apple store, it is. I’m interested in the 15 Pro 256GB version and I just did a quick rough calculation and if I order it online it would cost me around 377KD after taxes and shipping versus 407KD here in Kuwait. The more expensive the phone, the bigger the difference will be.
If you’re interested in getting it locally, Gait will start taking preorders next Friday, September 22nd.
14 replies on “iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Prices in Kuwait”
how can we order it from the US apple store??
As usual, it’s overpriced in Kuwait. Compare it to other countries that have value added tax and sales tax and it’s still cheaper to get it from those countries. See here- https://m.gsmarena.com/apple_iphone_15_pro_max_pricing_us_india_germany_uk-amp-59877.php
How is it overpriced? I’m actually surprised at how reasonable the price is here in Kuwait when compared to the UK or EU for example. The 15 Pro 128GB is 385KD in the UK and 407KD in the Netherlands. The same phone is 373KD in Kuwait.
Comparing the price of the phone in Kuwait to the price in India isn’t reasonable.
Morning Mark,
I’m curious why the launch price is 20% higher than the selling price at Apple US? I don’t think comparison to countries that impose sales tax can justify it.
I assume that they are just capitalizing on demand (which they have a right to do) and the pricing will taper down per usual following the initial frenzy.
I think it’s 20% higher everywhere outside the US and just even more expensive in the UK and EU because of their taxes on top of it.
Just noticed that the Apple store in Dubai has a 14% margin but they also accept trade ins which makes more appealing.
They do trade in here. Just calculated my 13 Pro 256GB and got 132KD for it. Not sure if thats good or not? Need to check second hand market prices.
https://gait.com.kw/g_kw_en/trade-in
I’m sure you’ll get more than plenty people who would be willing to pay 150 kd for it.
Myus stopped their tax free address? Earlier it was fully tax-free zone.
same address but last year it started taxes, something to do with Florida I assume.
wait, if I order from the US, isn’t it e-sim only? Just read it on their website while roughly going through orders
yeah esim only but you should move to esim already if you haven’t, a lot more convenient
Are there any restrictions and limitations in the iPhone if you buy it from UAE? Since the Facetime and Whatsapp calls are banned.
no clue