I just downloaded this great looking Ramadan app called “Siraj – Your Ramadan Light” by a developer called Forsan. It’s got a really cool simple to understand interface and is great for knowing what time Suhoor and Iftar is as well as all the prayer times.
Ramadan apps shouldn’t feel outdated.
So I built one in pure SwiftUI that feels like a modern iOS product.
Meet Siraj 🌙 pic.twitter.com/6cLuBMGcYv
— Forsan (@forsan87) February 17, 2026
Forsan wanted the app to feel calm and have an animated live sky that changes from Suhoor to Iftar throughout the day. It has a clean countdown, no clutter and the following features:
• Accurate prayer times
• Live fasting countdown
• Qibla compass
• Daily Quranic duas
• Widgets + Dynamic Island
The app is free to download, no ads or anything. Link
2 replies on “Great Ramadan iPhone App”
Thank you Hajji Mark. It’s a really good app.
Android users will miss out 🙁