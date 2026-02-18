Great Ramadan iPhone App

I just downloaded this great looking Ramadan app called “Siraj – Your Ramadan Light” by a developer called Forsan. It’s got a really cool simple to understand interface and is great for knowing what time Suhoor and Iftar is as well as all the prayer times.

Ramadan apps shouldn’t feel outdated. So I built one in pure SwiftUI that feels like a modern iOS product. Meet Siraj 🌙 pic.twitter.com/6cLuBMGcYv — Forsan (@forsan87) February 17, 2026

Forsan wanted the app to feel calm and have an animated live sky that changes from Suhoor to Iftar throughout the day. It has a clean countdown, no clutter and the following features:

• Accurate prayer times

• Live fasting countdown

• Qibla compass

• Daily Quranic duas

• Widgets + Dynamic Island

The app is free to download, no ads or anything. Link