Your Guide to Ramadan Hours in Kuwait 2026

Happy Ramadan everyone. Here are the Ramadan timings you’ll probably need, if I missed any other important ones, let me know in the comments.

Banks: 10AM to 1:30PM (not including airport and malls)

Government: 8:30AM ~ 10:30AM to 1PM ~ 3PM

Car Registration Renewal: 10AM to 3PM

360 Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM

Al Khiran Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1AM

Al Kout Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM

Assima Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 8PM to 1AM

Avenues Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM

Boulevard: 10AM to 3PM and 6PM to 1AM

Marina Mall: 10AM to 4PM and 7:30PM to 1:30AM

Salhia Complex: 10AM to 3PM and 8:30PM to 1AM

The Warehouse: 10AM to 4PM and 8:30PM to 1:30AM

Cinescape: From 8:30PM

GrandCinemas: From 8PM

Sky Cinemas: From 8PM

VOX: From 7PM

Al Shaheed Park: 5AM to 2AM

Abdullah AlSalem Cultural Centre: 8PM to 12:30AM (ex. Sundays)

Co-ops: Most open 24 hours

Lulu Hypermarket: 8AM to 3AM

Sultan Center: Standalone stores open 24 hours

Ace Hardware: 10:00AM to 11:30PM

IKEA: 10AM to 4PM and 8PM to 2AM

True Value: Open 24 hours in Salmiya, 10AM to 1AM in Al Rai

Xcite: Open 24 hours in Al Rai, Fahaheel, Hawally, Salmiya

