Need a truck in Kuwait? There’s Now an App

Lorry Now is a new Kuwait based on demand lorry and moving app built for anyone who needs to move furniture, large items, or move from one home or office to another. Think of it as the Uber for trucks, or a local version of U-Haul but without having to drive the truck yourself.

Need to move furniture? Did you go shopping and end up with items that don’t fit in your car? Or maybe the store gave you a delivery date that’s too far out? Just open the app, book a truck, and a driver shows up and takes care of it.

It’s a simple concept, but a very convenient one, with pricing calculated in the app based on the distance. If you’re moving furniture, you even have the option to specify whether you need assembly on delivery or both disassembly and reassembly.

The app also lets you track the truck in real time so you can monitor the driver’s route and progress. The service is available across Kuwait, so even if you need to move things to your chalet in Khiran, you can.

Lorry Now is available on both iOS and Android. The iOS version just got a major update a few days ago, and the Android version should be getting a similar update this coming week. If you want the download links or to find out more, head to their instagram account @LorryNow or their website LorryNow.co