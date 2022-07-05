If you’re an illustrator you might be interested in this. The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters is asking local artists to share illustrations with the theme of Cosmic Fantasy. There is no prize, it’s not a competition, but the best illustrations will eventually get featured on their Instagram account.

If you’re interested, more details are available here.

One thing to be careful of, according to the rules, they might choose to use your artwork for future campaigns and you won’t be paid for it. So you’d be providing campaign artwork for free which doesn’t seem very fair to the artist.