The first indoor skydiving in Kuwait is set to open soon in Sabah Al Salem. The indoor skydiving place is called Ozone and is part of a larger complex that will house a huge indoor climbing center, a crossfit gym and a spinning studio.
The project is still under construction but they’ve already finished installing the windtunnel and looking at the photos and videos they’ve also been playing around with it.
The climbing wall also looks pretty huge as you can see below. The only thing that sucks about this project is that it will be located in the already heavily congested Sabah Al Salem area.
If you want to follow Ozone, their Instagram account is @o3_kw and here is the location on Google Maps.
Thanks LovelyKuwait
You’re more than welcome Mark
This has to be the first ‘new place’ that doesn’t have stupid and ridiculous pricing. I must say I am very impressed and looking forward to taking the whole family.
20KD for 2 jumps or 35KD for 4 jumps. Not bad at all.
https://shop.ozone.tunn3l.com
The prices might not be accurate since they haven’t opened yet. So they might change once they do, don’t jinx it!
Friends, today we have no plans to change prices. In the meantime, the work will end soon and we will start flying, follow the news in our instagram account @o3_kw
Hi everyone,
Thank you for the nice article..
we are very excited to see you, there will be a discount soon so be ready.
this is very cool
Looks like something out of Logan’s Run. It’s not called Carrousel is it? Any type of age requirement?