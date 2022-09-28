Aston Martin have opened up their new showroom in place of where Hermes used to be located in Al Hamra Tower. But, that’s not why I’m posting about it. The reason I’m posting this is that they have the stunning
DBR22 CC100 on display right now inside their showroom and you can walk up to it and have a good close look at it. I doubt you’ll ever come across one in person so if you’re into cars you’ll appreciate this. Next on my to-see list is the Valkyrie, so hopefully they get that eventually on display.
I also see an Aston Martin inside on display just before passing the valet area. Not sure what store that is but there was also a Porsche inside.
That’s the Aston Martin store, no Porsches on display
Thats an CC100, not a DBR22. Though looks like it and the V12 speedster. Only 2 were made in 2013.
yes you’re right!
And if you havent seen the V12 speedster, theres one in Kuwait and maybe more.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbkWHPIKnzV/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Do they sell AM F1 merchandise in here or not? I am really trying to get a AM branded merchandise before Seb leaves this year.
That’s not a DBR22