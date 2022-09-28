There is a new rule that will come into effect Saturday (October 1) where food delivery companies like Talabat, Carriage, and Deliveroo will no longer be allowed to use third-party drivers. Delivery companies will only be allowed to use drivers registered under their company to deliver food and in cars with clear branding and information (no more plain white generic cars).
Since the majority of the drivers (and riders) are contracted from third parties due to visa restrictions and limitations, this is gonna cause a major disruption in the food delivery service.
So starting this Saturday, expect slower delivery times, many restaurants showing up as busy, or restaurants showing as not available.
great news for long term
Only if delivery companies end up getting a large visa quota or else this is gonna bad for the industry.
Correct me if I’m wrong but that’s great for the drivers?
it’s great for everyone cus it stops the loophole that restaurants are using to go around the delivery charge law (0.250 within the area, 0.500 outside the area).
I don’t see the relation between the two. It’s actually not great for anyone. It’s not great for the restaurants cuz they will have less orders, it’s not great for delivery companies since they will be able to take less orders which means less money, and it’s not great for the customers since delivery will now take longer and most likely become more expensive.
Absolutely. It’s not good for anyone. Sooner or later, it’ll be reversed.
Not really since a lot will probably get fired now
won’t many drivers lose employment?
Yeah I believe so
More brilliant decisions
I work as a Logistics Manager. I know the market nicely, and this is going to make so many people jobless. The candidates are scared already and quitting because of the fear of deportation. My employers invested in a massive fleet of vehicles, but could never get a quota from the relevant authority. Now, we have this new law all of a sudden.
1st of October will be a day to remember for this sector in Kuwait.
They will reverse it in a few days.
Will this affect other services like Taw9eel and Drops?
Don’t think so, they don’t have to deliver quickly like restaurants have to
wouldn’t this also result in an increase in charges from talabat as there’s lot of demand for smt with less resources? ion wanna be payin 1-1.5KD for every order.