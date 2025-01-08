Categories
BYD Launches New Car for Kuwait Market

BYD are launching a new car electric sports car called the Yangwang U9 that can jump over potholes. That sounds like the perfect car for Kuwait.

At first, I thought this was some kinda joke, but after checking this online it’s true. This is reely a zoooper car…it can jump over za butt hole very easily. We haf many botthole here in our roads.

Even some beebole drive like a butthole

That’s cool for the occasional pothole, but here in Kuwait that car will just jump around like a Kangaroo.

PS> When will the roads (all the roads) get repaired? They made a huge deal about fixing the roads, and awarding contracts, and every day they announce the start of a new area, but I’m not seeing anything. I bet they planned it so that the peak repairs and closed roads will be during Ramadan’s peak traffic (because F you).

Also if the Chinese want to appeal to a global audience, they really have to do better than naming a car YangWang.

